UW-Stevens Point first-years volunteer for Labor of Love service day

More than one hundred first-year students and site leaders volunteered Saturday as part of Labor of Love, an annual program offered by the college to engage students with their new community.

About 10 freshmen worked at the Salvation Army food pantry, one of the first things they did since moving in.

"I've been on campus since Thursday," said freshman Max Lass.

Other freshmen like Max helped out at about 10 locations around Stevens Point, including the Humane Society of Portage County and the YMCA. Students at the Salvation Army worked to clear out old food and organize boxes and cans.

"This is an opportunity to give back to the community and get to know my peers," Lass said.

Their site leader Katelyn Herne is a junior who enjoyed volunteering when she was a freshman. She is excited to help her students bond while helping the people who use the food pantry.

"We were working, cleaning their food pantry, cleaning out expired food, organizing, and just making life a little bit easier for them here," she said.

It's a chance to focus on the place these new college students will call home.

“If they want to volunteer more they are encouraged to do so, and it’s just giving back to the community that they’re going to be living in the next few years," Herne said.