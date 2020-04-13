UW-Stevens Point cancels events through June 30

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point is taking further precautions to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus by extending its event cancellations through June 30.

Spring commencement ceremonies, as well as the Chancellor’s Leadership and Albertson Award ceremonies, are postponed until August, early September or a later time, depending on the spread of COVID-19.

According to a news release, all in-person campus-sponsored events are canceled through the end of June, following CDC guidelines. A decision on campus-sponsored events happening after July 1 will be made by May 15.

All summer courses beginning prior to July 1, 2020, will be through online or alternative delivery methods.

The College of Natural Resources’ May/June field experience will be moved to later in the summer in the hope that current restrictions will be relaxed by then. This information will be updated as warranted.

Central Wisconsin Environmental Station, www.uwsp.edu/cnr-ap/cwes, is canceling week-long residential camps, adventure trips and day camps for this summer, and will fully refund any participants who have already registered.

All UW-Stevens Point athletic camps set for June have been postponed.

UW-Stevens Point's three campuses remain closed to the public, with limited access for students.

Ticket refunds for events through June 30 are being processed, according to the release. Online purchases will be refunded directly back to the original credit card, while in-person, mail and phone orders paid by credit card, check or cash will be refunded by check. Refunds should be completed by May 15.

