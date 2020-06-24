UW-Stevens Point campus police investigating rock found with racist, violent message

UW Stevens Point campus police are investigating a small rock painted with a message of violence and using the n-word, according to a UW-Stevens Point spokesperson, found on Schmeeckle Reserve on Wednesday.

Kelly Palmgren of Stevens Point was walking in the park with her son and other children when they found the rock. She posted a blurred-out image of the rock in the local Facebook group "Point Rocks", a group similar to many around north central Wisconsin that hides small painted rocks with positive messages around a community.

"[Her son] started to read it, I took it from him before he could announce to the younger children," Palmgren told NewsChannel 7. "I was angry, I was disgusted—I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t want to put it in my pocket, that felt wrong. So I tossed it in the lake.”

Community members reacted in horror in the Facebook group where it was shared, and campus police reached out to her Wednesday evening to try and determine what time of day it was found and if anyone was nearby at the time, Palmgren said.

UW-Stevens Point isn't aware of any similar incidents, spokesperson Nick Schultz said.

Last month, an incident occurred at a grocery store in Stevens Point where a man now charged with a hate crime is accused of targeting Hmong for wearing masks and harassing them because of their race. While it was the only incident reported to police, Portage County supervisor Ntxhais Chai Moua said she had been personally told of several incidents where people said they had been harassed because of their race.

Protests have erupted around the state and country in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis last month, driving both overt and systemic racism into the national conversation.