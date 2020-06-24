UW-Stevens Point campus police investigating rock found with racist, violent message

UW Stevens Point campus police are investigating an incident where a small rock painted with a message of violence and using the n-word was found on Schmeeckle Reserve on Wednesday, according to a UW-Stevens Point spokesperson.

Kelly Palmgren of Stevens Point was walking in the park with her son and other children when they found the rock. She posted a blurred-out image of the rock in the local Facebook group "Point Rocks", a group similar to many around north central Wisconsin that hides small painted rocks with positive messages around a community.

"[Her son] started to read it, I took it from him before he could announce to the younger children," Palmgren told NewsChannel 7. "I was angry, I was disgusted—I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t want to put it in my pocket, that felt wrong. So I tossed it in the lake.”

Community members reacted in horror in the Facebook group where it was shared, and campus police reached out to her Wednesday evening to try and determine what time of day it was found and if anyone was nearby at the time, Palmgren said.

UW-Stevens Point isn't aware of any similar incidents, spokesperson Nick Schultz said.

Last month, an incident occurred at a grocery store in Stevens Point where a man now charged with a hate crime is accused of targeting Hmong for wearing masks and harassing them because of their race. While it was the only incident reported to police, Portage County supervisor Ntxhais Chai Moua said she had been personally told of several incidents where people said they had been harassed because of their race.

Protests have erupted around the state and country in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis last month, driving both overt and systemic racism into the national conversation.

Palmgren said she was torn about posting the original picture but ultimately did so because she wants the community to be aware--and to learn.

"This is in our community. It's not going away, and we all need to be educated and learn from these things."

"[Point Rocks] is meant to spread kindness and joy to those that stumble on a painted rock," group administrator Melanie Kuolt said in a statement to NewsChannel 7. "The rock that was found today in Stevens Point is not something that was done in the spirit of the painted rock movement. The message on that rock is hate filled and is in direct contrast to what painted rocks stand for within Stevens Point or any other community that has a similar group. If anything, it has encouraged our members to talk about the message that was on it and reflect on what we can do as individuals to create change that is needed right now."