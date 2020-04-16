UW-Stevens Point and UW-La Crosse are competing in a virtual dual

It’s not your typical competition.

“Hey, we’re struggling,” said UWSP sophomore runner Paige Allemann. “We’re competitive people. We don’t like being locked up in our house, just like anyone else. We miss our track season, so who says we can’t still compete against each other just have it look a little bit differently.”

The idea all started with the La Crosse coaches pitching a dual. The Eagles’ athletes decided what the events would be, and the Pointers wanted to play a part.

“Coach Brett sent out an email with a list of events and said ‘Whatever you feel like you’re gonna be best in, sign up,’ and I think within 10 minutes, all the events were taken up,” said Allemann.

There are 10 separate events that include speedy dish wash, swing set long jump, card stack, milk jug throw, puzzle race, frozen pizza discus, hurdle race, toilet paper jump, handstand, and PB&J relay.

“Who knows how long this goes,” said Allemann. “Maybe next time we do another round of it and Point comes up with some ideas. After thinking and brainstorming, I think there are a few other events that we could do that we’ve been locked up and practicing.”

“If we could do it with all the other WIAC schools, I think that would be super fun,” said UWSP senior thrower Larkin Hoepner. “Just go out maybe add a couple of events. Change it up.”

UWSP is currently down 4-2 after all the events on Thursday, but the Dawgs think they can launch themselves right back into the competition.

“Everyone loves an underdog story,” said Hoepner “I think we can pull it off. I think we got it in the bag.”

“You never know what might happen,” said Allemann. “I think the big thing that is going to turn the tide is the relay event, which is worth three points.”