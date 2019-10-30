UW-Stevens Point Athletics launches digital Pointers sports channel

The UW-Stevens Point Athletics Department says digital coverage of

the NCAA Division III national champion men's hockey team. The university announced the launch of the Pointers Sports Network.

Live audio coverage of all UWSP men's hockey games will be presented in a digital format that can be accessed online at athletics.uwsp.edu or via the Pointers Sports Network page at Mixlr.com.

The Mixlr platform offers a desktop app for Windows and Mac devices as well as a streamlined version for Android and iOS mobile devices and tablets.

In addition, the Pointers Sports Network audio will be used for home games at K.B. Willett Arena on the live video feed on the UWSP Athletics YouTube Channel.

Each broadcast will begin with a pre-game show 15 minutes prior to faceoff. Features and information on Pointers athletes and coaches and their programs as well as a comprehensive post-game show will also be included in each broadcast.

"This is an exciting new chapter in the broadcasting legacy of Pointers hockey," said UW-Stevens Point Director of Athletics Brad Duckworth. "This new digital format will provide a seamless interactive listening experience for Pointers fans no matter their location."

According to a news release, the broadcast team of Tom Weaver and Shaun McMahon will provide the coverage of Pointers hockey on the Pointers Sports Network. The 2019-20 season is Weaver's 18th season as the Voice of the Pointers, while McMahon starts his 13th season as an analyst.