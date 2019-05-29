UW, Marshfield Clinic partner together

UW-Marshfield Clinic and the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine are celebrating their partnership.

Today they unveiled a name change, which will change the UW Medical School campus to Marshfield Clinic Health System.

It's a partnership that has done a lot for medical students.

"I enjoyed my time here so much," said Dr. Katie Reimar, a doctor for internal medicine, "and had so many great mentors, that I decided to stay on and do my residency in internal medicine. And then eventually, joined on as faculty when I was all done in 2016."

"The rave reviews we get about the teaching from the physicians, the support from the staff and their love of the community is really wonderful," said Dr. Robert Golden, dean of UW School of Medicine and Public Health. "And it's become a national model for how to increase the distribution of physicians, so they aren't all clustered in big central city hospitals. "

The clinical campus has been part of the Wisconsin Academy of Rural Medicine since 2009.