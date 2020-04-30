UW-Madison research team: social distancing guidelines working

Preliminary data from a UW-Madison research team shows travel restrictions and social distancing guidelines are working in Wisconsin.

Thomas Friedrich, a professor of virology, is working with 30 other universities to track genetic changes in the virus as it spreads from person to person.

He also says coronaviruses don't evolve as quickly as influenza viruses do , so when an effective vaccine is developed it should be effective against all current genetic variants of the virus, but that could change.