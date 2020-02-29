UW-Madison cancels Italy abroad programs, asks students to return to U.S.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has cancelled all university sponsored programming in Italy due to the CDC’s warning level 3 to “avoid nonessential travel” issued for the coronavirus. The State Department also issued a travel advisory to “reconsider travel.”

UW-Madison has cancelled all programming in Italy and is asking students to return home.

In an email to students and parents, the university recalled all students in Italy, saying, “Our first priority remains the well-being of our students.”

The email also says most ongoing study abroad programs will be completed “for full credit via distance learning.”

The email encouraged students currently abroad to return home as soon as possible.

