CORRECTION: Confusion surrounding WIAA Boys basketball tournament

UPDATE:

CORRECTION: A reporter for Wissports.net, who originally tweeted about the Kohl Center not hosting the boy's basketball tournament, now says there is massive confusion surrounding the tournament status and it may still be played at the Kohl Center.

UW-Madison tweeted out that "UW has been in contact and conversation with @wiaawi Wed. to discuss how the boys state tournament can continue at the Kohl Center."

UW statement: UW has been in contact and conversation with @wiaawi Wed. to discuss how the boys state tournament can continue at the Kohl Center.



We are unaware of any plans by WIAA to cancel the event or hold it elsewhere.



cc: @WisBBYearbook @WISN12News @WAOW — UW-Madison Media (@UWMadisonMedia) March 12, 2020

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

According to wissports.net, The University of Wisconsin announced that the Boys State Basketball Tournament will not be happening at the Kohl Center next week.