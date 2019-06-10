UW Madison alum wins Tony award

Actor, director, choreographer and University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate Andre De Shields won a Tony award Sunday evening.

De Shields won the award during the 73rd annual Tony Awards held at Radio City Musical Hall Sunday evening.

De Shields began his theatrical career at UW-Madison, and earned his Bachelors of Arts degree in English literature from UW in 1970.

On Sunday, he was awarded the Tony for his performance as the god Hermes in Hadestown. De Shields narrates most of the musical, a retelling of the Greek myth of the lyre player Orpehus’ doomed journey to the underworld.

This marks De Shields third nomination.

