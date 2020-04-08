UW Health now getting coronavirus test results in hours (instead of days)

The UW Health lab has reportedly taken its COVID-19 testing capabilities to a new level.

In an update on how the health system is handling the coronavirus pandemic, University Hospital officials say they have drastically reduced the turnaround time for getting test results since the lab first started conducting them in-house several weeks ago. Whereas it took three days then, it now takes hours.

Not only do the quicker turnaround times help eliminate much of the time a patient is left wondering if they are infected, they also help preserve much needed personal protective equipment.

"When we had patients in the hospital who we thought might have COIVD-19, but we didn’t know, we had to protect our staff," UW Health Chief Quality Officer Jeffrey explained. "So we used PPE as if that person had COVID-19 and we went through a lot of PPE in the 3 days that we were taking care of that person as we were waiting for the result."

UW Health explained by knowing sooner that a patient has tested negative, they will be allowed to reduce the amount of PPE used treating them.

Pothof conceded there are still faster types of coronavirus tests out there, but said his lab's tests are likely more accurate.

"We do not yet have a platform that does the truly rapid test. So, you’ll hear about these 5 minute tests. There are probably some limitations in those tests in that the false negative rate is predicted to be higher with those truly rapid tests using a different technology," he said.

UW Health did note that, despite the increased testing capabilities, they are still not at a point where they can do widespread testing. For now, their doctors are prioritizing patients with suspected symptoms as well as employees who may have had contact with an infected person.

"[Our] Top priority is sick people who are in the hospital, so individuals that have the right symptoms, they’re sick enough to require hospitalization, we need to know whether they have COVID-19 or not, that’s our top priority," Pothof said.

The health system added that through its process of reducing turnaround time, they have worked closely with the FDA and CDC as well as vendors, to make sure they are still following correct processes.

