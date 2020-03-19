UW-Green Bay students spend spring break moving out of dorms

Some students at UW-Green Bay spent Thursday on campus moving out of the dorms.

It is not exactly how McKinley Lentz thought he would be spending his last spring break.

"It's been a little unreal, because we quickly went from, 'Well, maybe we'll have online classes,' to, 'Okay, one week is online,' to, 'It's all online. You should probably move out,'" said Lentz.

The UW-Green Bay senior from Stevens Point describes feeling a sense of disappointment about ending his college career this way.

With UW-Oshkosh already canceling face-to-face spring commencement, Lentz does not think he will get his chance to walk across the stage, either.

"Hurts a little bit, but it's not the end of the world," he said. "At least I save money on a cap and gown."

Lentz is also taking that positive attitude to his job search which now requires more technology than he anticipated.

"Some organizations have said that those interviews would be conducted remotely," said Linda Peacock-Landrum, director of UW-Green Bay Career Services. "Some of them have said that they would be conducted in-person, but they would minimize the interactions."

"I think it's important to remember in times like this, yes I'm missing out on stuff, but I'm not sick and it's not as bad as it could be yet as long as you take it in stride," said Lentz.

Peacock-Landrum says Career Services has moved all meetings to Skype, phone, or email as a way to limit direct contact with students.

"I haven't had a student who's been panicked, who has felt like they don't have any options available for them," she said. " I think like anyone in the U.S. right now there is a concern about industries being impacted, how that might work in terms of their hiring and their projected hiring needs, and that is unknown."

UW-Green Bay students have until 10 p.m. on Friday, March 27 to clean and move out of their dorm rooms. Each student is allowed to bring just one person to help them in an effort to limit crowds and have as few people on campus as possible.

On Thursday afternoon, the UW System announced it will offer pro-rated refunds for housing and dining money the students have already paid.