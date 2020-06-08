UW Athletics begins phased return with football, volleyball teams

Wisconsin announced that beginning today, June 8, athletes will be allowed to return to campus in phases. The first phase will come from the football and volleyball teams.

Players returning will undergo COVID-19 and a health assessment right away. Strength and conditioning activities can begin on June 15.

“We have been working for several weeks on a carefully-constructed plan to begin welcoming our student-athletes and selected staff members back to campus,” UW Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez said in a statement. “We’re very happy to be able to take this step forward, but very cognizant of the need to take great care that our people remain safe."

"I want to thank our staff, the medical professionals we have worked with and our campus leadership for their efforts in helping us.”

All strength and conditioning activities will take place in a weight room at Camp Randall Stadium or a weight room at the McClain Center. No other athletic facilities, including the Kohl Center, will open as part of this process.

Social distancing and limiting the number of people inside a weight room or facility are part of the plan.

If all goes well with the initial return, more athletes will gradually be allowed to come back to UW as the summer progresses.