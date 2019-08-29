UW- Stevens Point welcomes students back into residence halls

Thursday is move-in day for the University of Wisconsin- Stevens Point residence halls. Move in will start at 9 a.m. for specific students. A second group of students will be let in at 1 p.m. Danielle Rosene, the residence living event coordinator for UWSP said this is one of her favorite times of the year.

"Well personally, I am very excited to have the students back on campus. They're the reason that we're here. They're the reason that we make up this campus as UWSP. And it's just great to see all these future Pointers here on our campus and have them be part of our family,’ Rosene said.

Both Isadore and Reserve Street will be closed to incoming traffic for the day. The university said parking should not be an issue for moving students with both open parking lots and pull up spots. Upper classmen known as “Pointer Pals” are there to keep things organized and flowing. Rosene said the school is there to help.

"We have been hard at work getting everything ready and prepared for the students to move into the residence halls. We have our upper classmen as pointer pals to help the students move in. They will be pushing around the blue bins that you see around campus. And faculty and staff are around to assist in any way possible and make the transition a smooth one for both parents and students,” Rosene said.

Tents are provided for families to recycle their boxes or any cardboard packaging they may have. Rosene said each year the school recycles about a thousand pounds of cardboard from move-in alone.

Welcome Week events kick off Thursday as well with an outdoor movie at nine. Events for new students run all weekend.