USPS holiday shipping deadlines approaching

The United States Postal Service is reminding customers of the upcoming shipping deadlines.

2019 Holiday Shipping Deadlines

USPS recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office and domestic addresses*:

• Dec. 11 — APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

• Dec. 14 — USPS Retail Ground

• Dec. 18 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express

• Dec. 20 — First-Class Mail (including greeting cards)

• Dec. 20 — First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

• Dec. 21 — Priority Mail

• Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express*

*Not a guarantee, unless otherwise noted. Dates are for estimated delivery before Dec. 25. Actual delivery date may vary depending on origin, destination, Post Office acceptance date and time and other conditions. Some restrictions apply. For Priority Mail Express shipments mailed Dec. 21-25, the money-back guarantee applies only if the shipment was not delivered, or delivery was not attempted, within two business days.

Alaska

• Dec. 18 — Alaska to mainland First-Class Mail

• Dec. 19 — Alaska to mainland Priority Mail

• Dec. 21 — Alaska to mainland Priority Mail Express

Hawaii

• Dec. 19 — Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

• Dec. 21 — Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail Express

USPS will deliver on average 20.5 million packages per day through the remainder of the year.

