USPS hiring Wisconsin workers, wages start at $17

The U.S. Postal Service is haring in Wisconsin. The Lakeland District covers most of the state of and parts of northern Illinois.

The hourly wages range from $17.29 to $18.56 with varying shifts and days off. Some positions are longer term positions and could lead to permanent placement with the Postal Service. There is a variety of hours offered as well as locations.

The open positions include, City Carrier Assistant, Rural Carrier Associate, Assistant Rural Carrier, Mail Handler Assistant, Casual Mail Handlers and Postal Support Employees.

Interested applicants musts apply online at about.usps.com/careers

From the website, click on “Career Opportunities,” select “Search Jobs” select “STATE” then click “Start.” Then click on the link for the appropriate job. Jobs are posted frequently, so keep checking in every day.

Applicants must be 18 years of age, or 16 years of age with a high school diploma. All applicants must be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation.

Some positions require an exam. Any position that has a driving requirement will also require a valid driver’s license and a clean DMV two-year driving history. Citizenship or permanent resident status is required.

