USDA working to locate bear cubs after mother struck, killed in Lincoln Co.

Wildlife biologists are looking for three bear cubs left behind after their mother was hit by a vehicle and killed on US Hwy 8 near Tripoli in Lincoln County Thursday.

David Ruid, wildlife biologist with USDA Wildlife Services in Rhinelander tells NewsChannel 7 his office got a call from Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources law enforcement Thursday evening and responded to the scene Friday morning. The mother bear carcass was located and removed. The three cubs were nearby.

When USDA officials returned a short time later to set traps for the safe capture of the cubs, they were nowhere to be found. Ruid says it's unusual that the traps have been set for three days and there is still no sign of the cubs.

Wildlife biologists will continue checking the traps to see if the cubs return. Ruid says a number of things can happen to young cubs this time of year because they are small and vulnerable. They can fall victim to predators or infanticide can occur. He says his office is in a holding pattern waiting to see if the cubs come back.

Ruid says if the cubs are alive they may turn up at a residents' home seeking an easy meal like bird seed. If someone encounters the cubs they are asked to call USDA Wildlife Services at 1-800-228-1368.

If the cubs are recovered by the USDA they will be turned over to Rhinelander animal rehabilitation facility Wild Instincts where they will be cared for and then released in the fall. Wild Instincts is currently caring for six other orphaned bear cubs, according director Mark Naniot.