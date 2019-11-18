USDA suspended People's Meat Market over treatment of pig, owner responds

People's Meat Market was suspended by the USDA during the end of October until they could provide reassurances to the USDA that corrective measures were taken. The owner says it was a misunderstanding.

"We got a conflict here because we have five employees saying all one story and we have an inspector that is vegetarian and has a whole different story," explained Lee Falkavage, Owner of People's Meat Market.

People's Meat Market was suspended from slaughtering pigs between October 24 - 28, after an inspector reported witnessing the inhumane shocking and killing of a pig. In the report the inspector says they saw an employee shock a pig multiple times to knock it out but it didn’t work. So the employee stuck the pig which the inspector said was conscious until it bled out.

"We have cameras on the kill floor and it shows the pig not moving, not trying to get up and that's why I said there is a big discrepancy between what the inspector said and what five employees said," said Falkavage.

Both the USDA and People's Meat Market started their own investigation into the incident. "Were both trying to sort this all out and the only thing that came of this was that we have to check the voltage of the stunner."

They had to submit a response and action plan to the USDA which includes a back up plan for slaughtering pigs.

Alkavage says they haven't had any issues over the past 20 years in business. "We're not in the process of murdering animals, we want to do it as fast and painless as possible. Everybody is all trained for humane handling so we don't have these problems."

People's Meat Market is back to normal operations.

