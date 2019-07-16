USDA confirms dog killed by wolf in Wood County

A wildlife biologist for the USDA confirms a dog was killed by a wolf Monday night in Wood County.

Dan Hirchert tells NewsChannel 7 USDA Wildlife Services conducted a site visit at a residence in the town of Hansen and were able to confirm that the 65 pound mix-breed dog had been depredated by a wolf.

He said it is unclear if more than one wolf was involved in the attacked.

Wolves are federally listed as an endangered species in Wisconsin and only non-lethal abatement options are available for depredation response.

"It is recommended that If you live near wolves or near the edge of a wolf territory, try to avoid outside bathroom breaks for your dog after dark. If you need to let it out after dark, put bright lights on and make noise," Hirchert added.

One week ago, 13 sheep were killed by wolves in the same township. As NewsChannel 7 first reported July 8, investigators were sent to the scene to examine the cause of death and determined that a pack of wolves had killed the sheep. Only one survived the attack. It’s unclear how many wolves were involved.

Hirchert also suggested homeowners not leave pets outside overnight unless they have a sturdy kennel.