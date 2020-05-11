USDA approves Wisconsin to accept SNAP benefits online

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue has approved a request from Wisconsin to provide online purchasing of food to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program households.

It will allow Wisconsin to expedite the implementation of online purchasing with currently authorized SNAP online retailers. A target start date has not yet been announced.

Wisconsin’s SNAP participation is more than 572,000 individuals, nearly 291,000 households, and totals $778 million annually in federal benefits.

Information on how retailers can add SNAP as a payment method once available, can be found here.

