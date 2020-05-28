USDA Forest Service reminds outdoor enthusiasts to have fun but be safe this summer

Nationally, nearly nine out of 10 wildfires are caused by humans and can be prevented. That's why the USDA Forest Service, the National Association of State Foresters and the Ad Council are launching a new public service advertising campaign, to remind people to enjoy the outdoors both safely and responsibly.

"People are going out to enjoy public spaces. One of the things we like people to do, remind people is to plan ahead,” said Maureen Brooks, the wildfire prevention program manager with the USDA Forest Service,

That includes avoiding overcrowded places.

"Plan for some alternate locations in case their first choice is busy."

Another dangerous instance we want to prevent: wildfires. Brooks said when you're on the road pulling a trailer, make sure the chains aren't crossed in a way that can spark. And when you get to your destination, be mindful of where you park. Stay in designated parking areas, rather than the grass.

"Because the undercarriages of our cars are hot and can spark a wildfire with that,” Brooks explained.

With many campers gearing up to hit the road for vacations, safely extinguishing campfires has been a repeated warning for decades.

"Have water available, to stay with their fire and also to have a shovel or other ways to stir those embers,” added Brooks.

The overall takeaway she says? "We really want people to enjoy the outdoors and be safe when they're there."

For more information about summer safety, visit www.beoutdoorsafe.org

