USDA announces program to help farmers, ranchers, and consumers

The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue is announcing a new program to help farmers, ranchers and consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's called the Coronavirus Food Assistant Program.

Aside from providing support to farmers and ranchers, the program will also maintain the integrity of our food supply chain and make sure Americans receive and have access to the food they need.

There are two big elements to this program:

1. It will provide $16 billion in direct support based on actual losses for agricultural producers where prices and market supply chains have been impacted and will assist producers with additional adjustment and marketing costs resulting from lost demand and short-term oversupply for the 2020 marketing year caused by COVID-19.

2. The USDA will partner with regional and local distributors, whose workforce has been significantly impacted by the closure of many restaurants, hotels, and other food service entities, to purchase $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy, and meat. We will begin with the procurement of an estimated $100 million per month in fresh fruits and vegetables, $100 million per month in a variety of dairy products, and $100 million per month in meat products. The distributors and wholesalers will then provide a pre-approved box of fresh produce, dairy, and meat products to food banks, community and faith based organizations, and other non-profits serving Americans in need.

The USDA will also buy a variety of agricultural products for distribution to food banks, but that will be determined by industry requests, USDA agricultural market analysis, and food bank needs.