US hiring was likely solid in February before virus spread

The U.S. economy likely added jobs at a solid pace in February before an escalation of the coronavirus outbreak disrupted factory supply chains, slowed business travel and heightened economic fears.

Economists estimate that employers added 170,000 jobs and that the unemployment rate held at a low 3.6%.

The government will release its report Friday at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

The forecast suggests that the viral outbreak has yet to produce a measurable impact on the job market.

The data for Friday’s jobs report was gathered mainly in the second week of February, before the virus began to spread through the United States.

