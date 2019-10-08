U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin visits Great Lakes Cheese

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin visited the Great Lakes Cheese in Wausau to tour their new facility meet with company leadership and workers, and highlight her Dairy Business Innovation Initiatives Program.

The program helps dairy businesses add value to their products and reach new markets.

"If you can figure out a new efficiency in your equipment or your process that saves money for everything you produce that betters the bottom line and makes it easier to make ends meet and we've got to look at all of that when we look at innovation." said Baldwin

As a result of Senator Baldwin's work with dairy leaders to create the Dairy Business Innovation Initiatives, the U.S. Department of Agriculture selected Wisconsin to host the new Dairy Business Innovation Alliance, which will be a Midwest hub that supports dairy entrepreneurs and helps farmers find new ways to be profitable and meet consumer demand. The hub will be led by the Center for Dairy Research at UW-Madison in partnership with the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association and the support of other dairy organizations.

As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Baldwin also recently secured $20 million in federal funding for her dairy business innovation program, an increase of $18 million from the previous fiscal year, to help dairy farmers and cheesemakers like Great Lakes Cheese develop new products and expand markets.

Senator Baldwin was also joined by farmers and stakeholders.