U.S. Sen. Baldwin helps introduce legislation restricting President Trump's authority

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin is helping introduce legislation to restrict the President's authority under the Insurrection Act. That means he wouldn't able to use active duty troops for domestic law enforcement purposes.

In fact, the Insurrection Act could only be invoked to protect, not restrict, civil rights. The President would also have to consult with Congress before invoking the Insurrection Act.

"This is the actions of someone who is not trying to protect and defend First Amendment rights, but I think as he said he wants to dominate the streets that's not America," said Sen. Baldwin.