New bill guarantees COVID-19 testing kits for American servicemembers in the Middle East

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin and Representative Mark Pocan introduced legislation Thursday requiring the Defense Department to make COVID-19 testing kits available to American servicemembers deployed to the Middle East.

In a news release from U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin's office, Sen. Baldwin and Representative Pocan received calls from Wisconsin military families concerned that Wisconsin Guard members deployed to Afghanistan were in areas with confirmed COVID-19 cases, and did not have testing kits available.

On March 11, she wrote to the National Guard and the Defense Department Health Agency to get more information and Representative Pocan also sent a letter requesting information. Late last week, the Defense Department confirmed there is no ability to test servicemembers in the countries they are serving, and instead samples are currently being sent from the Middle East to Germany to be processed.

The bill would require the Secretary of Defense to make testing available within one week of enactment. It would also require a report from the Defense Department on its formal policies or protocols provided to all servicemembers regarding how to be tested for COVID-19.