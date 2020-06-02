U.S. Rep. Tiffany: Floyd's death was inexcusable

Republican U.S. Representative Tom Tiffany is reacting to George Floyd's death, calling it inexcusable and urging the officer behind it to be held responsible.

At the same time, he blames the Minneapolis mayor and the governor of Minnesota for using his death as a pretense to become violent. He said he's seen the same thing with leadership in Madison.

"The mayor of Madison is not taking charge of the situation and is allowing this to explode into something that it should not. And, there's a real contrast there, I mean I give credit to Mayor Barrett in Milwaukee. He and his police chief have taken action to make sure things have not gotten out of control so far. That's not happening in Madison, and that really concerns me," said Rep. Tiffany.

Congressman Tiffany said he supports the President's stance and his willingness to bring the situation under control.