UPDATE: Woman dies of injuries following Dec. 20 fire in Merrill

The Merrill Fire Chief says a 48-year-old woman has died following injuries sustained in a fire Dec. 20 in Merrill.

Chief Josh Klug said the cause is still under investigation. He said there is no reason to believe the fire is suspicious.

He declined to release the names of the people involved, citing an on-going investigation.

Following the fire, a 58-year-old man and 21-year-old man received medical care at a burn center.

The fire was reported around 3 a.m. that morning on Schulz Spur Drive. Five people were home at the time of the fire.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the victims. Park City Credit Union and Church Mutual are also accepting donations for the family.

Click here to donate

