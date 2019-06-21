UPDATE: The Wausau snow pile lives on

The Wausau snow pile on River Drive took a hit this week, but it still lives on.

Last Friday, the city brought in some heavy machinery to try to break up the snow piles to speed the melting process.

Wausau Public Works Street Supervisor, Jason Quade told us they were trying to break it up, move it back, and clean it up so that there would be room for more vendors at the Farmer's Market.

One week later, the pile is smaller, but it's not gone yet.

Quade told us he's hoping the pile will be gone by the Fourth of July.