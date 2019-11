The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crash involving a car and school bus near Hatley.

Investigators said the crash happened around 7 a.m. on County Highway Y near County Highway D in the township of Norrie. No students were injured.

Marathon County Sheriff's Deputies, Hatley EMS/Fire units, and the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the crash.

The operator of the car was injuries and is receiving medical care at a local hospital.