UPDATE: Marshfield community raises $6,000 for animal rescue groups

Three central Wisconsin animal welfare organization have been gifted $2,000 each thanks to a community fundraiser.

NewsChannel 7 first reported last month, Weiler convenience stores were selling t-shirts for $15 that advocate for pet adoption. Proceeds from the shirts went to animal organizations. The shirts read, “You can’t buy love, but you can adopt it”.

Owners Wayne and Kelly Weiler say the shirts sold out quickly.

In total, the community helped raise $6,000 – which was split between Marshfield Area Pet Shelter, Clark County Humane Society, and the Midwest Horse Welfare Foundation.

The groups were presented with checks Thursday.