UPDATE: Hunter found in Lincoln County died of natural causes

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department said a hunter died of natural causes Saturday while field dressing a deer he had just shot.

Around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, a caller reported a hunter was found not breathing by other members of his hunting group on land off of Beaver Trail Road in the Town of Russell. The location is northeast of Irma.

Town of Russell first responders and firefighters responded to the scene along with Merrill Fire Department Ambulance and deputies.

The hunter was pronounced dead on the scene by the Lincoln County coroner.

The man’s name is expected to be released Monday afternoon.

