UPDATE: Details on paid administrative leave of Stanley Fire Chief

We now know why Stanley Fire Chief, Ron Zais, was put on paid administrative leave in March.

Documents from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, obtained by WEAU through an open-records request, show the Stanley Fire Department has been operating without a licensed medical director since November of 2013, which is against state laws.

It says the medical director has several duties including training EMS workers, who provide care for the sick and injured.

The city says Chief Zais is still on leave while the matter is investigated.