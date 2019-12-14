UN climate talks in limbo as rifts among countries remain

Countries remain deadlocked in talks over combating climate change as U.N. talks have dragged on beyond the official deadline.

The United Nations Secretary-General has warned that failure to tackle global warming could result in economic disaster. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Officials from almost 200 countries met early Saturday to examine new texts drafted overnight.

Many nations and observers say the latest versions risk backtracking on commitments made in the 2015 Paris climate accord and don’t reflect the urgent warnings from scientists that greenhouse gas emissions need to fall sharply, and soon.

Chile’s environment minister, who is chairing the two-week talks in Madrid, is urging countries to recognize the “overall balance” of the latest drafts.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.