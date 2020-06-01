Victim in Waushara County crash identified as 30-year-old man

The 30-year-old man killed Sunday as the result of a traffic crash in Waushara County has been identified as Beau Brown.

According to a news release, the crash was reported around 5 a.m

on Cottonville Lane east of State Road 22, southeast of Wautoma.

Investigators said there was extensive damage. It appears that the vehicle was traveling west and lost control and went into the trees.

Brown, the driver, died at the scene.

A condition update on Brown’s 42-year-old passenger was not immediately released.

The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, Wautoma Police Dept., Wisconsin State Patrol, Waushara EMS, Wautoma Fire Dept. and Waushara Medical Examiner responded to the scene.