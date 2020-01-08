Wisconsin offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz declares for the NFL Draft

Amherst native Tyler Biadasz had decided to forego his senior season and declare for the NFL Draft.

Thank you Wisconsin for all the great memories and letting me fulfill my lifelong dream of being a Badger. I look forward to competing at the highest level. The NFL has always been my biggest dream and I can’t thank enough all the people that helped me along the way. #GodisGood pic.twitter.com/jTsU9k2ON1 — Tyler Biadasz (@TylerBiadasz) January 8, 2020

Biadasz was the first offensive lineman in Wisconsin history to win the Rimington Trophy, which is given to the best offensive lineman in the country.

Biadasz was one of the Badgers' captains. He started all 14 games for the Wisconsin at center this season.

The all-american is considered one of the best interior lineman in the 2020 NFL Draft class.