Wisconsin offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz declares for the NFL Draft

Tyler Biadasz warming up.
Updated: Wed 12:53 PM, Jan 08, 2020

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -- Amherst native Tyler Biadasz had decided to forego his senior season and declare for the NFL Draft.

Biadasz was the first offensive lineman in Wisconsin history to win the Rimington Trophy, which is given to the best offensive lineman in the country.

Biadasz was one of the Badgers' captains. He started all 14 games for the Wisconsin at center this season.

The all-american is considered one of the best interior lineman in the 2020 NFL Draft class.

 