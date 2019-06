The Barron County man, who is accused of breaking into the home of Jayme Closs while she was missing, was sentenced in court today.

Kyle Jaenke-Annis, 33 of Cameron, will serve two years of probation.

Jaenke-Annis was charged with burglarizing the Closs family home last October. The original criminal complaint says he admitted to investigators that he stole multiple clothing items belonging to Jayme Closs.