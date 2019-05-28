Two vehicle crash in Vilas Co., non-life threatening injuries

There was a two vehicle accident in Manitowish Waters Tuesday morning involving three adults and two children.

All occupants were transported to Howard Young Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The Vilas County Sheriff's Office received a call at 9:18 a.m. for an accident on County Highway K, west of Manitou Dr.

The accident is still under investigation.

Manitowish Waters Ambulance and Fire, Winchester Ambulance and Fire, Presque Isle Ambulance and Fire, Boulder Junction Ambulance, MED5 and MED 4 all responded to the scene.