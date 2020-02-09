Two police officers attacked during 'assassination attempt' in New York

New York authorities are searching for a suspect in what they're calling an assassination attempt on police officers.

Someone opened fire on two officers sitting in a marked van in the Bronx Saturday night. Authorities say the suspect walked up and asked a question, engaged in conversation--then started shooting.

One officer was hit in the neck and chin and is expected to be okay. The second officer wasn't hurt and the shooter fled the scene.

Authorities released photos of a suspect and are asking for the public's help to identify him. New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio criticized what he called a "blind hatred" toward officers, saying he's grateful they were not seriously injured.