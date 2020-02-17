2 moms going through a terrible time come together

Back in December, Arlene from Waupaca learned her son Miguel's cancer returned and now it's terminal.

There's been such a huge outpouring of support for Miguel from the community that Arlene decided to help another mom in need

Shannon Kranz lost her daughter Maryana in a tragic school bus stop accident in Plainfield.

Now both mothers find themselves strengthened by each other's pain.

"I've made those arrangements for him. And it's not easy and it's not easy to try to plan any of it," says Arlene Bialak.

"Definitely it's nice to not be alone but it's also hard because neither of us wants to be in the situations we're in. It's unfortunate but I think it happened for a reason. I think we need each other, " adds Shannon Kranz.

Organizers say a weekend fundraiser raised more than $20,000 for Miguel Duran, which his mom shared with Shannon Kranz.

