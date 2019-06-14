Two arrested in Ladysmith drug bust

Two people are arrested on suspicion of possessing illegal drugs and growing psychedelic mushrooms inside a Ladysmith home.

Justin Dent, 37 and Kallen Adenwala, 18, are facing multiple drug possession charges. Adenwala is also facing charges of maintaining a drug trafficking place, according to the Rusk County Sheriff's office.

On Wednesday, Ladysmith Police executed a narcotics search warrant of the suspects' home. Inside, meth, nearly one pound of marijuana, and multiple containers believed to be growing mushrooms were found.

A juvenile was removed from the home and placed in the custody of Rusk County Department of Health and Human Services.

Both Dent and Adenwala were taken to the Rusk County jail.