Two Wausau firemen, gym owners team up to raise money for family of fallen Appleton firefighter

Mitch Lundgaard was killed when he was shot while assisting on a medical call less than two weeks ago. He leaves behind a wife and three children.

Now Wausau firefighter Andy Adrian, along with his wife Cathy and Wausau firefighter Nathan Zellner have taken it upon themselves to help the family.

As part of their coordinated effort, the two are hosting a memorial day workout at Adventure Awaits and Lift gyms in Schofield. It's located at 1468 Schofield Ave.

The event starts at 4:00 p.m. on Monday. Donation buckets will be available on site. All money raised will go to the family of Mitch Lundgaard.

Event goers will complete the a workout called “Murph”. This workout is dedicated to Michael Murphy who lost his life in Afghanistan serving this great country. It includes:

1 mile run

100 pull ups

200 push ups

300 squats

1 mile run

This workout can be scaled to your abilities. After the workout, Lift and Adventure Awaits gym will have a cookout with hamburgers and hot dogs. You are encouraged to bring a dish to share and your beverage of choice.

You can join for the workout or just come to show support. If you need more information contact Andy Adrian (715) 573-2401.