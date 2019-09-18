Two Stevens Point companies are competing for title 'Coolest Thing Made In Wisconsin'

The Wisconsin Manufactures and Commerce along with Johnson Financial Group are putting on "The Coolest Thing Made In Wisconsin" contest. This year two area companies in Stevens Point have made it to the Sweet 16 and are competing for the title.

Worzalla Publishing and Tapped Maple Syrup are both in the running.

"To be nominated as one of the coolest things made in Wisconsin and to know our employees are going to get recognized for the great products they are creating it is pretty neat to see that," said Brianne Petruzalek of Worzalla Publishing.

"It's been amazing we didn't really know what to expect and it has been a great opportunity to reach out to people and share what we do with maple syrup," said Jeremy Solin, Co-Owner of Tapped Maple Syrup.

Worzalla has been around for more than a hundred years and employs more than 300 people. "We are doing a lot of work for National Geographic, Marvel, and Disney. The products that we are printing are really neat to see. For a long time we have known that Dairy of Wimpy Kid was one of those cool titles and now the word is out," said Petruzalek.

Tapped Maple Syrup has only been around for nearly three years and is a completely family run business. "We focus on infused and barrel aged maple syrup in addition to our pure maple syrup. We produce it all from sustainable managed forests in northern Wisconsin. We work a lot with coffee shops, bars, restaurants and specialty retail places," explained Solin.

Both companies were nominated and made it into the top 16 coolest things in the state but if they make it past Sunday's round of votes. "If we each win in our current bracket then we will actually be head to head in our next bracket which will be pretty fun," said Solin.

Voting ends this Sunday at 10 p.m. Click here to vote.