Two Shawano residents killed in crash

Two people were killed in a crash in Shawano Wednesday morning.

At about 10:12 a.m., Shawano Police were called to a report of a crash at E. Richmond St. and S. Airport Dr. First responders found two vehicles in a ditch.

Investigators say a pickup truck traveling east on Richmond failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a car traveling north on Airport Dr.

The driver of the northbound car, a 76-year-old Shawano man, and his passenger, a 73-year-old Shawano woman, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The pickup truck driver, a 76-year-old Wabeno woman, was taken to a Shawano hospital and later airlifted to a Fox Valley hospital.

Police are not yet releasing the names of the victims.

"Alcohol does not appear to be a factor," police say.