Two SPASH parents put together the "Adopt a Senior" initiative

Jessica Perez and Michelle Strasser-Goman wanted to make it as simple as possible. All you have to do to adopt is comment “adopt” below the post about the senior. Then you put together a care package to surprise the senior you adopted.

Hannah Goman after she received her "Adopt a Senior" gift basket.

“I just wanted to say thanks to my mom because she does so much for me especially my senior year,” said SPASH senior Hannah Goman. “It’s been the best to have my mom do this for us.”

The idea all started because Perez is a teacher at Westfield High School.

“I thought ‘Hey, that’s a great idea,'” said Perez. “My son is a senior, and he’s missing out on all the fun, too.’ So, I thought ‘Let’s get one started.’”

That’s when Hannah Gomen’s mom decided to take part.

“Within minutes, we created a Faceboook page, and we started inviting our kids’ friends, and it took off from there,” Strasser-Goman.

300 seniors and every single one of them has been adopted at least two times, but there are nearly 300 seniors who have yet to be put up for adoption.

“We’re trying to get everybody, but we may not get everybody unintentional,” said Strasser-Goman.

Regardless, the process is important to the seniors who weren’t able to walk across the stage.

“I’ll never forget it,” said Hannah Goman.

Perez added that they are still adding new seniors to the group up until June 1st, but they are keeping all the posts up with the chance to continue to adopt until the end of the summer.

If you want to take a look at the "SPASH Class of 2020 Adopt a Senior" click here