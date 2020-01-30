Turtle Lake man charged after law enforcement find dog “extremely malnourished”

A Turtle Lake man has been charged in Barron County after law enforcement officers found a dog “extremely malnourished”.

Court records show 30-year-old Andrew Knipfer has been charged with failing to provide proper food and drink to confined animals and intentionally providing improper animal shelter sanitation standards.

The Barron County criminal complaint says the Turtle Lake Police Department responded to a house on Dec. 26 for a report of a possible neglected dog at a residence. Officers say they learned the dog was not owned by Knipfer but he was temporarily watching over the dog for someone who had recently moved.

Officers report the dog, named Remi, had visible ribs, and there was almost no muscle mass left on the dog’s legs or rear hips. They also say the floor of the room was covered in dog feces and it smelled very bad inside.

Knipfer admitted he had not been feeding the dog as often as he probably should have, saying he could not afford to buy dog food because of all the other bills he had to pay.

Law enforcement was with the owner of the dog when she saw the condition, and she became emotional as she had not been contacted by Knipfer since giving him the dog to watch over. She told police she took the dog to a veterinarian, and the dog is believed to make a full recovery.

Knipfer is scheduled to be back in court on Feb. 12.

