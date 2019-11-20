Turkey rewards students for thanksgiving donations

High school students at Wausau East and West celebrated raising thousands of dollars at their fourth annual turkey drive. They let a turkey loose in their "turkey stop." Students looked on and cheered for the turkey to stop on their homeroom's square.

Students pet the turkey (WSAW Photo).

"Every homeroom that raised 20 dollars got a number on a board, and we have our official FFA pardoned turkey, Turkey Lurkey, we set a timer, she went around the board, and the winning homeroom gets free breakfast from our FFA officers after thanksgiving."

The winning homeroom at Wausau East got a free ice cream social. Between teachers, students and the community, the two schools raised $6,000.

This Sunday, they will partner with Trig's to give away about 450 turkeys and 120 hams.