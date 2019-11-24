Turkey Drive delivers $7,000 worth of turkeys and hams to families

People gathered at Trig's in Wausau Sunday afternoon to give away turkeys and hams to needy families before thanksgiving, as part of the Wausau Education Association turkey drive.

People gather at Trig's to load the food into trucks and cars to take to families (WSAW Photo).

Local families, high school students and teachers raised $7,000 to give away more than 450 turkeys and 100 hams. The food came from both Trig’s and Lamb’s Fresh Market.

The event was started four years ago by a teacher from Wausau East High School who was on the receiving end of food assistance in his childhood.

"Hindsight, it was very important and it really left a mark on me. And now being a teacher and seeing the need we have in our community, it's just on my heart to give back," said Rob Hughes.

The food was loaded into trucks to be taken to about 10 organizations like The Neighbor's Place and the Salvation Army, as well as schools in Wausau that included John Muir, Horace Mann, Wausau East and West.

“People just supported it, and it just went amazing,” said Hughes.

Some drove the meals over to local families.

“Some people went and purchased mashed potatoes and pies and other things to drop off and deliver to families,” Hughes said.