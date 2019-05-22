Trying to reunite Marathon Co. WWII veteran's Purple Heart with family

Just a couple of days ago, the Wisconsin Veterans Affairs received an interesting letter from Bakersfield, California. In it was a Purple Heart, a name, and very little information. Now, there's hope that the public can help find the veteran's family.

We know that the Purple Heart belongs to a World War II veteran named George J. Rick, and that he's from Marathon County. We don't know what city.

"A very elderly veteran had this Purple Heart in his possession. Unfortunately, due to his ailments, he could not tell him the story as to how he came about to possess it, and all he wanted was to ensure it went somewhere that would honor the veteran," said Donald Placidi with the Division of Veterans Benefits from the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs.

Through some research, basic information was discovered. Staff Sergeant Rick served in the 34th Infantry Division with the United States Army. Also known as the 'Red Bull' division, they were involved in the U.S. North African invasion.

Rick was killed on Jan. 26, 2944 in the Battle of Monte Cassino, also known as the Battle for Rome.

"We're lucky that we were even able to figure out what battle he served in. Because of the unit he was with, we did a little research to see what happened. At that time, that unit lost 80% of its soldiers," said Placidi.

We know that Rick is buried at the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery and Memorial in Italy. We even know his headstone is Grave 50, Row 7 of Plot F.

"He's laid to rest there, he's not even laid to rest here in Wisconsin. So that could be a part of the problem. We have no burial records on him or anything, so that's why this is taking a little bit longer than for us to try and figure out," said Placidi.

We also know that Rick had a wife named Elizabeth, but knowledge of his family tree stops there.

The effort to find Rick's family is spreading on social medal, with posts on Twitter and Reddit. Users are trying to research to find out anything they can about the Purple Heart recipient.

"Purple hearts are given to somebody who's wounded, or in this case, killed in action. Sustaining some significant injuries," said Placidi.

According to the 34th Infantry Division website; 15,000 Purple Hearts were given to soldiers of the 34th. Hopefully by putting George J. Rick's name out there, we're able to reunite his Purple Heart and his family.

The Marathon County Historical Society is aware, and their archives are being searched for anything about Rick that might link him to a current family member.

If you think you might have a connection to Rick's family, you can find contact information for the Wisconsin of Veterans Affairs by clicking here.